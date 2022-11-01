Spurs' Blake Wesley suffers grade 3 MCL sprain

The team confirms the rookie guard will be sidelined after after MRI reveals sprain to left knee.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have announced that and MRI has revealed that rookie guard Blake Wesley suffered a Grade 3 MCL left sprain.

The injury happened during the recent Spurs-Timberwolves game on October 30 at the AT&T Center.

During the postgame conference, coach Gregg Popovich stated x-rays were negative and hoped Wesley might have suffered a bone bruise.

According to a report from ND Insider's Tom Noie, Wesley will be out for the next six to eight weeks. However, the Spurs stated that the team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate.

He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He was expected to see a spike in minutes after the team waived guard Joshua Primo amid allegations he exposed himself to several women.

Wesley has played two games for the Spurs and is averaging 8.0 points per game and 2.0 assists.

