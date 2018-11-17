SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of a Sunday evening matchup with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Spurs announced Davis Bertans won’t step on the hardwood after entering into the league’s concussion protocol.

The forward was held scoreless in only two-and-a-half minutes of game action in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles, but has been averaging 6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assist in 14 games this season.

He’s also one of the team’s leading free throw shooters, making 87.5 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.

The Spurs’ game against Golden State – in which they’ll try to end a three-game losing skid – is at home, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

