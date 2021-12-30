Report: Spurs' Becky Hammon on the verge of returning to WNBA as Las Vegas Aces head coach

Hammon has been with San Antonio since 2014 as an assistant coach.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Chantel Jennings, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is closing in on a deal to become the next head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

It was reported that Hammon was being pursued by her former club, New York Liberty, but it seems she ultimately will land with the Aces, the former San Antonio Silver Stars club.

In a recent interview, Hammon was asked about filling the job opening with her former team in New York, and sounded more than open to the idea of going back to the WNBA.

"My doors are open. I never closed the door on coming back to the women either," Hammon said. "To me, how could I? That's my heart. That's my roots! I never close the door on any opportunity. If I went back to the WNBA, don't blink."

"I don't look at it as a step back. No, it's not. It's a change of direction. It's a pivot but it's basketball. It's the same stuff," she said.

Following her time with the then-San Antonio Stars, Hammon joined the Spurs coaching staff in 2014 as an assistant coach.

Since then she's reached many milestones including becoming the first-ever female head coach in the NBA's Summer League in 2015 and leading the squad to the Summer League title that same summer.

In 2016, she became the first woman to be part of an NBA All-Star coaching staff and became the first female acting head coach in NBA history in 2020 when Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game.

Many pegged her as the next head coach for San Antonio if and when Popovich retires from basketball.

A move to the WNBA does not close any doors on her still becoming an NBA head coach in the future.