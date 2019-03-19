SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have said it throughout the season: They're a different team on their home court.

The Golden State Warriors probably would attest to that after the Silver and Black carved out a 111-105 victory over the defending league champions Monday night at the AT&T Center.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to power the Spurs to their ninth consecutive victory. DeRozan, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Silver and Black (42-29) have won 11 straight at the AT&T Center, where they are 29-7 this season. San Antonio ends a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

The Spurs haven't lost since falling to Brooklyn 101-85 on Feb. 25 in the last game of its annual Rodeo Road Trip. They have 11 games left in the regular season -- five at home and six on the road.

Golden State (47-22) beat the Spurs 141-102 on Feb. 6 in Oakland, Calif., the the last time the teams met. But San Antonio won the season series 2-1.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led the Warriors' scoring with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Curry hit only 9 of 25 shots, including 6 of 18 from the three-point line.

Monday's game was the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, which plays at Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Spurs shot 46.6 percent overall (41-88) and 38.5 percent (10-26) from beyond the arc. The Warriors shot the exact overall percentage as San Antonio, and was 13 of 39 from the three-point line for 33.3 percent.

Golden State's biggest lead in the game was just three points, compared to 14 for the Silver and Black.

Curry heaved a 61-foot shot just before the buzzer to tie the game at 25 after one quarter. But the Spurs got going in the second quarter, leading by 14 before settling for a 58-47 lead at the half. The Silver and Black outscored the Warriors 33-22 in the second period.

Aldridge and Gay led San Antonio in the first half with 13 points each, and White had 12. DeRozan rounded out the Spurs' double-digit scoring with 10 points, and added six rebounds and four assists.

Durant and Curry scored 11 points apiece to lead Golden State in the first two quarters.

The Silver and Black shot 46.9 overall (23-49) in the first half and was 6 of 15 (40 percent) from the three-point line. White made 5 of 7 from the floor and was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors made 19 of 44 field-goal attempts for 43.2 percent shooting in the first half and was 25 percent (4-16) from the three-point line.

Both teams took care of the ball in the first half, with San Antonio committing only three turnovers and Golden State five.