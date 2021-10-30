Spurs knock off Bucks, 102-93, on road to stop 4-game skid

San Antonio improved to 2-4 on the season with Saturday's win over the defending NBA champions.

MILWAUKEE — Dejounte Murray had 23 points and nine assists, and the San Antonio Spurs pulled away in the final minutes for a 102-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Derrick White added 17 points and Bryn Forbes scored 16 against his former team to help the Spurs take down the defending NBA champions on the road.

