SAN ANTONIO — Make that eight straight wins for the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points and six other San Antonio players finished in double figures, leading the Silver and Black to a 108-103 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs (40-29) have won 10 in a row at home, where they are 28-7 this season. The Silver and Black continue their four-game homestand Monday against defending NBA champion Golden State.

The Blazers (42-27) had won their last three games before running into a surging San Antonio team that hasn't lost since falling to Brooklyn 101-85 in the last game of its annual Rodeo Road Trip on Feb. 25.

Davis Bertans nailed a three-pointer with 5:55 left to break an 86-86 tie and put the Spurs ahead to stay.

Derrick White and Rudy Gay scored 13 points each and LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills had 12 apiece. Bryn Forbes (11) and Marco Belinelli (11) rounded out the Silver and Black's double-digit scoring.

DeRozan and Aldridge led the Spurs under the boards with eight rebounds each.

Portland point guard Damian Lillard finished with 34 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 24.

The Spurs shot 46.8 percent overall (37-79) and 47.1 percent (8-17) from the three-point line. Portland was 41.6 percent (42-101) from the field and made 7 of 28 three-pointers for 25 percent.

Led by Lillard, Portland outscored San Antonio 26-24 in the third quarter to take a 76-72 lead into the fourth period. Lillard heated up in the third quarter, scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2 of 3 three-pointers.

Mills hit a three-pointer to put the Spurs up by 11 (35-24) with 8:20 left in the second quarter, but the Blazers ended the half on a 26-13 run to lead 50-48 at the break.

Nurkic and CJ McCollum led Portland's first-half scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. DeRozan had 14 points to lead the Silver and Black.

The Spurs shot 45 percent overall (18-40) and 42.9 percent (3-7) from the three-point line. The Blazers hit 20 of 48 field-goal attempts for 41.7 percent, and were 3 of 13 from beyond the arc (23.1 percent).

DeRozan nailed a 20-foot jumper just before the buzzer to put San Antonio up 23-21 after one quarter. DeRozan (12) and Aldridge (9) had 21 of the Spurs' 23 points in the opening period.