Spurs fall to the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night

The Spurs lose 12 straight games in a row. They are a half-game ahead of last-place Houston in the Western Conference.

ATLANTA — The Spurs (14-43), losers of a season-high 12 straight, are a half-game ahead of last-place Houston (13-43) in the Western Conference. Atlanta (29-28) has won two straight and four of six. The Hawks began the game in eighth place in the East.

Atlanta never trailed after Young’s layup early in the third made it 65-64. The Hawks went on a 12-0 run to take a 75-64 lead, the game’s first in double digits, on a pair of free throws by John Collins. A dunk by Clint Capela made it 82-70 at the 4:39 mark of the third, and the Spurs called timeout.

Young hit two free throws to make it 93-77 entering the fourth with Atlanta’s biggest lead. San Antonio was just 5 for 23 from the field in the third and was outscored 32-17. The lead swelled to 23 in the fourth.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio’s leading scorer this season, was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s double overtime loss at Detroit with left ankle soreness and finished with 25 points. Jeremy Sochan added 18.

Capela finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Collins added 17 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks led 61-60 at halftime as Hunter had 17 points, Capela had 12 points with eight rebounds and Young 12 points with 10 assists. Johnson and Sochan each scored 18 before intermission for San Antonio.