The Austin Spurs announced their 2021-22 training camp roster.

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin Spurs will be a fun team to watch this season.

The team announced their 2021-22 training camp roster, which currently stands at 14 players.

The roster features Austin’s two-way players, Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp, and four players who competed with the team in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando earlier this year – Kaleb Johnson (Keldon Johnson's brother), Anthony Mathis, Jaylen Morris and Nate Renfro.

Former San Antonio John Marshall High School standout Jordan Burns joins Austin for his first season in the G League. Alexis Wangmene, who Austin selected with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 G League Draft, returns to Austin after previously playing for the Austin Spurs in the 2012-13 and 2016-17 seasonsm and graduating from The University of Texas at Austin in 2012.

In addition, the San Antonio Spurs announced they assigned rookie guard Joshua Primo.

Primo has appeared in two of the team’s four games this season, averaging 2.5 points in 3.0 minutes. He also played in all five of the Spurs preseason games, averaging 5.8 points in 9.7 minutes.

It's an open question if San Antonio will stash Primo in Austin for all of his rookie career, or call him up down the road. Expect the occasional call ups for the rookie throughout the regular season.

The Austin Spurs will kick off the 2021-22 season on Friday, Nov. 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. The team’s home opener is set for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.