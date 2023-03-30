Spurs, Ashley Homestore donate brand-new furniture to the Youth Center of Texas

Spurs' Tre Jones and Doug McDermott took part in delivering the new furniture.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' season may be winding down but it won't forget the San Antonio community.

The Spurs teamed up with Ashley Homestore to donate and deliver brand-new furniture to Youth Center of Texas, a residential facility providing holistic support to survivors of child sex trafficking on March 28.

YCOT staff hand-selected the furniture with their residents’ needs in mind during a shopping trip to Ashley, an official Spurs partner.

And making the delivery extra special was a pair of Spurs helping it all happen.

Tre Jones and Doug McDermott helped deliver new furniture items including eight beds and mattresses, a kitchen table, dressers and more.

They even joined the residents in potting plants and decorating the pots for added decoration throughout the facility.

“We are forever grateful to the San Antonio Spurs and Ashley for investing in these young women and their futures and for supporting our vision to end the generational cycle of childhood sexual exploitation by promoting community awareness and collaboration, and to restore hope and dignity for all survivors,” said Adriana McKinnon, President & CEO of YCOT.

As part of the furniture store’s “Purchase with Purpose” program, Ashley is partnering with the Spurs to meet YCOT’s needs. With every purchase made at Ashley, a donation is made to a community organization. The program brings purpose far beyond a simple sofa, bed or room refresh to each customer’s purchase.

Talk about never forgetting the San Antonio community.

“Our commitment to working with partners like the San Antonio Spurs towards well-being for those who need it most is unwavering,” said Meagan Miller, Senior Manager of Experience Marketing at Ashley HomeStore. “It is an honor to work with local charities like YCOT, who are on the frontlines working tirelessly to enhance and strengthen the lives of survivors.”

“The support and services that YCOT provides for its residents is truly awe-inspiring,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We’re honored that, through our partnership with Ashley, we can champion the work YCOT is leading to protect and empower survivors. We hope the new furniture will help provide a small sense of home and comfort to survivors as they heal within YCOT’s safe spaces.”

