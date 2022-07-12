Spurs are hosting a watch party and you're invited

Fans can cheer on the Spurs together when they face the Heat on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be playing the Miami Heat Saturday and for fans who cannot make the trip to South Beach, the team is hosting an official watch party for all Silver and Black faithful to attend.

The party will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 and it is free to attend to the public for ages 21 and up.

There will be specialty drinks and fun festivities to enjoy and a chance to buy the new Spurs' Michelob ULTRA team can set to make its debut.

Spurs will have a FREE game watch party on Sat Dec. 10 for the game v Heat. Starts at 4pm CT at Picks Bar @PicksBar_SA . Fans there will have the chance to purchase this season’s newly released limited edition Spurs x Michelob ULTRA team cans #porvida #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/iDkxUwcbhz — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 8, 2022

The party will be at Picks Bar located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd #1101, 78249. Parking available on a first come, first served basis in lot directly in front of venue.

Fans can expect to see the Coyote and the team's Hype Squad, along with music from Spurs DJ Quake.

And it gets better for fans going!

Fans who sport Spurs swag or an ugly holiday sweater can pick up a free drink ticket, while supplies last.

A number of festive beverages such as Spurs specialty drinks and hot cocoa will also be available for attendees.

There will be a raffle for a chance to win great prizes, including lower-level home game tickets, Spurs swag, excusive Michelob Ultra Drip merchandise and more.