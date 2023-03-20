Spurs announce week-long festivities ahead of Austin games

The Spurs will be celebrating the first regular-season games in the I-35 series.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be celebrating the first pair of regular-season games in Austin in style!

The team announced their big celebration in their I-35 Series tied to the games played in Austin next month.

The festivities will include a free Spurs Fan Fest and a stacked lineup of events timed with their April 6 and 8 games at Moody Center. The events will make up “Spurs Week” and engage fans across the Austin community throughout the week.

And there will be plenty for fans to enjoy in the state's Capitol.

According to the team, Spurs Week will tip off on Sunday, April 2 and take place all week at various touch points across Austin.

April 2: Take part in a pub crawl and watch party as the Spurs visit the Sacramento Kings.

April 2 through April 8: Drop by “Casa de Spurs” at Native Hostel with photo ops, games and exclusive giveaways. The site will serve as the Spurs headquarters for the week.

April 2 through April 8: Grab some swag from the Spurs Post-Up Merch Truck parked outside Casa de Spurs.

April 3 through April 7: Keep an eye out for the Fairmont Austin illuminated with the team’s Fiesta colors and spot Spurs shoutouts on iconic Austin signs around town.

April 6: Be a part of history as the Spurs host Portland at Moody Center at 7 p.m. for the first-ever regular season NBA game in Austin.

April 7: Enjoy music and food at Spurs Fan Fest.

April 8: Cheer on the Spurs as they host Minnesota at Moody Center at 3 p.m.

Here's the info for Spurs Week in Austin for the pair of Spurs games at the Moody Center... #porvida #nba #GoSpursGo @austin_spurs pic.twitter.com/ToR204AoFc — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 20, 2023

SPURS FAN FEST PRESENTED BY SELF FINANCIAL

Spurs Fan Fest will take place on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. at Republic Square. Free and open to the public, Spurs Fan Fest will feature headlining musical act and local favorite Shakey Graves, a native of Austin who has established himself as a leading folk-rock and blues singer. The evening will include performances from other local artists and DJs, local Austin food and beverage vendors, merch giveaways and San Antonio Spurs player appearances.

Spurs legend Manu Ginobili recently visited Austin and said he will be taking part in Spurs Week.

"We're going to be doing appearances and trying to get the team out there to connect with the city and the fans here. It's going to be fun," said Ginobili. "We got a young team that is willing to get to know our fans and the [Austin] community. I'll be here supporting it."

The Spurs are taking huge steps into cultivating the fan base across the South Texas corridor.