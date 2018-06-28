Spurs guard Derrick White and 2018 draft picks Lonnie Walker and Chimezie Metu are among the players on the Silver and Black’s roster for next week’s Utah Jazz Summer League.

Summer League games will be played Monday through Thursday in Salt Lake City. The 16-man San Antonio team will be coached by Will Hardy.

White played in 17 games as a rookie with the Spurs last season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.2 minutes. He also appeared in 24 games with the Austin Spurs, the Silver and Black’s G League affiliate. White, a guard, averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.17 blocks in 28.2 minutes. The Spurs won the G League title.

A guard, White played in the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, combining to average 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 24.3 minutes in six games.

Walker, selected by the Spurs with the 18th overall pick in last week’s NBA draft, was a freshman guard at the University of Miami last season. He averaged a team-high 11.5 points.

Metu, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward, was taken by San Antonio with the 49th overall pick in last week’s draft. He played three seasons at the University of Southern California before turning pro.

An All-Pac-12 first-team selection, Metu averaged 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.74 blocks and 31.0 minutes as a junior last season. He finished his career third in school history in blocks (168).

Spurs roster for Utah Summer League

Jaron Blossomgame, F

Amida Brimah, C

Drew Eubanks, C

Jordan Green, G

Tommy Hamilton, C

Olivier Hanlan, G

Cory Jefferson, F

Kris Jenkins, F

Jeff Ledbetter, G

Trey Mckinney-Jones, G

Chimezie Metu, F

London Perrantes, G

Raphiael Putney, F

Maverick Rowan, G

Lonnie Walker IV, G

Derrick White, G

Head Coach: Will Hardy

Spurs Utah Jazz Summer League schedule

(All games in Salt Lake City)

Monday, July 2: vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4: vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 5: Memphis 6 p.m.

Note: All three games will be broadcast by NBA TV















