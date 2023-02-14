Spurs announce team signs big man Charles Bassey to full NBA contract

Bassey was on a two-way deal before the Spurs converted it to a full NBA deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team has converted the two-way contract of center Charles Bassey to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

However, reports are stating the deal is for a new four-year deal at $10.2 million.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing two-way center Charles Bassey to a new four-year, $10.2 million deal, including strong guarantees of $5.2M, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

Bassey has been a revelation for the Spurs this season.

He has appeared in 25 games with San Antonio this season, averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.6 minutes. He provides a spark off the bench for the team and could factor into the team's long-term rebuilding plans.

With the G League's Austin Spurs, Bassey played in 14 total games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.86 blocks in 29.8 minutes on his way to being named to the NBA G League Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend.

Related Articles Team Joakim selects Sochan for Rising Stars Game; Bassey heading to G League Next Up Game

“It’s a young organization,” Bassey said early this season. “They are rebuilding. I feel like I’m going to have a great chance to play in a pretty good organization. And it’s a character organization. Everybody does stuff the same... I feel like I’m going to fit right in.”

Related Articles Charles Bassey says signing with Spurs was the right move

After playing high school basketball in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017, Bassey was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

“The Spurs came hard," he said. "Some of the teams wanted to give me a roster spot, but they couldn’t give me one right now. I just didn’t want to go through that route."