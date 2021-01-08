Spurs announce Summer League roster for games in Utah and Las Vegas

The group is headlined by rookies Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp along with second-year players Devin Vassell and Tre Jones, and will be coached by Mitch Johnson.

Mitch Johnson will act as the head coach of this group as they play three games in Utah before heading to Las Vegas for at least four more. It will be the first time Spurs fans get a chance to see Primo and Wieskamp play in silver and black.

"The new guys, the younger guys, it's the kind of thing where they get to get their feet wet and play the NBA game, and play against NBA guys, and put that Spurs jersey, even though it's the Summer League jersey on for the first time," said Johnson, who went to Vegas and Salt Lake City a few times when he was an assistant coach in Austin.

"Devin and Tre, our second year guys, they've gone through a whole season so it's really unique for them to be experiencing their first Summer League," Johnson said, noting that last year's rookies didn't Summer League or training camp due to coronavirus. "Probably be a little bit bigger role on the team and be a little bit of a vet in terms of some of the things that we do here, the terminology, some of the things we emphasize."

Skal Labissiere is the tallest player and biggest name on the roster. The 24-year-old played for both the Kings and the Trail Blazers after being selected 28th in 2016, but spent the 2020-21 season with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. The Spurs took Dejounte Murray at 29.

The full game schedule can be found below.

Utah:

Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Spurs vs. Utah White – 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Spurs vs. Utah Blue – 6 p.m. CT

Friday, Aug. 6 – Spurs vs. Memphis – 6 p.m. CT

Las Vegas:

Monday, Aug. 9 – Spurs at Timberwolves – 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Spurs vs. Bulls – 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Aug. 12 – Spurs at Hornets – 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 15 – Spurs vs. Nets – 5 p.m. CT