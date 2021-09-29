Spurs announce promotional schedule, giveaways for 2021-22 season

May the force be with you. There will be a Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center this season!

SAN ANTONIO — May the Force be with you at the AT&T Center on Dec. 27.

That's right, the Spurs will be hosting a Star Wars-themed night as well as plenty of giveaways, themes, and more for fans this upcoming season.

The Spurs announced a wide variety of theme nights, promotions and giveaways for the 2021-22 season, presented by H-E-B, in celebration of the team’s roster, mascot and diverse community.

The team will welcome the Spurs Family back home for the new season with a Spurs ¡Por Vida! T-shirt giveaway for all fans on opening night, Oct. 20, courtesy of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle.

There will be 10 Fiesta Nights, each with a collectible poster giveaway for all fans in attendance.

Three of the Fiesta Nights give fans a chance to snag custom player bobbleheads, including one of Derrick White on Jan. 28, Keldon Johnson on Mar. 18, and Dejounte Murray on Apr. 1. Bobbleheads are available to the first 10,000 fans on each designated night.

A new addition to the collectible figures line-up for this season is a special Coyote Funko Pop for the first 10,000 fans as part of Coyote’s birthday festivities on Mar. 9.

The team also announced they will honor Hispanic Heritage Night on Nov. 3, presented by Whataburger, in celebration of San Antonio’s rich culture and history, which includes a T-shirt giveaway for all fans. The schedule spotlights a number of other theme nights as part of the team’s commitment to community and diversity, including Pride Night on Dec. 11 and Black Heritage Night on Feb. 1.

Here is the complete schedule and prizes:

The Spurs announced that fans looking to add on value can take advantage of $5 T-shirt packages when they purchase their tickets for Box Out Cancer Night and Star Wars Night on Dec. 27. The “Ticket + 2 Beers” package returns this season and is available for all Sunday through Thursday home games. Fans can add two beers to any ticket for $6.

Links to ticket packages can be found at Spurs.com/Promotions.