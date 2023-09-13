Spurs announce multi-year partnership with UT Health San Antonio

The partnership aims to improve the health of the greater San Antonio community and much more.

SAN ANTONIO — Another local community and Spurs partnership is official.

The San Antonio Spurs announced a multi-year partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The aim is to pursue innovations in human performance and improve the health of the greater San Antonio community.

In addition, the new agreement names UT Health San Antonio as the Spurs' official sports medicine partner with Guy Nicolette, MD as the new lead sports medicine physician with over 30 years of medical experience.

“We’re excited to advance this unique opportunity to partner and collaborate with a world-class organization like the San Antonio Spurs,” said William L. Henrich, MD, MACP, president of The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, also called UT Health San Antonio. “This is a powerful partnership because of our shared mission and strong commitment to serve and positively impact our community. Our respective institutions are committed to unparalleled quality, expertise, and excellent outcomes.”

“Through the power of premiere brands and expansive community engagement, UT Health San Antonio and Spurs Sports & Entertainment are committed to work together to empower local and regional communities to make sustainable health progress, reduce the scale of health struggles impacting our population, and improve health inequities that have far-reaching effects of the lives of the people in San Antonio, South Texas and beyond. Our partnership demonstrates a shared commitment and will be a powerful tool for making a difference in the community’s health by providing opportunities and services that promote healthy development, healthier lifestyles, and overall well-being for all phases of life,” continued Henrich.

“UT Health San Antonio is pleased to be the official sports medicine partner of the San Antonio Spurs,” Nicolette said. “We’ve put together a winning team of specialists who are trained and ready to respond to the medical needs of each San Antonio Spurs player with high-quality care to help them succeed on and off the court.”

The franchise also announced that David Schmidt, MD, and Paul Saenz, DO will continue to work with the Spurs and collaborate with Nicolette, MD.

“SS&E and UT Health San Antonio are both deeply committed to improving the community and to the pursuit of knowledge to inform better health programming. This collaboration is the embodiment of those shared values,” said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “UT Health San Antonio is a proven leader and innovator. Through this multifaceted partnership, we share the privilege of empowering local and regional communities to make sustainable health progress, reduce health inequities and unlock the science behind human performance.”

This marks another major partnership coming off Frost Bank becoming the new corporate name of the Spurs arena starting next season.

Also, this furthers the Spurs' community outreach to address the health of San Antonio.

A new dog park was recently created with assistance from the Spurs not only for San Antonio's furry friends but also to help residents get outside.

Community Health Programming

The partnership amplifies community efforts led by the Spurs and the public health programming offered by UT Health San Antonio.