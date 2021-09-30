Spurs announce new partnership with Socios

Socios is a leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs recently announce a new team partnership with Socios.com, a leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

According to the Spurs, starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games.

On the digital side, Socios.com will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels. As the presenting partner of the Spurs Digital Arena in the Official Spurs Mobile App, Socios.com will be coupled with unique game night content.

This paves the way for Spurs fans to be much more interactive with the team during the upcoming season.

“The San Antonio Spurs have a long-standing global fanbase and we are excited to work with Socios.com to identify new and innovative ways to engage with our Spurs family,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports and Entertainment. “Our Spurs Digital Arena enables fans to cheer, engage and interact with the team and other passionate fans from anywhere, and our partnership with Socios.com positions us to explore future opportunities to take these fan interactions to the next level through blockchain technology.”

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.