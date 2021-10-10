'Call your shot' | Spurs announce new free-to-play game for upcoming season

You can win prizes and more this season.

SAN ANTONIO — While you will be watching the Spurs on the court this season battling it out against the NBA's best, you too can be competing in the virtual world.

The Spurs announced a new official team partnership with bet365 to create “Call Your Shot,” a new free-to-play game where fans can win prizes and exclusive experiences. bet365 will also be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games. On the digital side, bet365 will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels.

“Call Your Shot” launches October 20, 2021, for the 2021-22 season via the official Spurs Mobile App. This multi-dimensional gaming experience will provide fans with an engaging new way to compete against other players on a digital platform built exclusively for Spurs fans.

“Finding groundbreaking and exciting ways to engage with our fans has long been a priority for our organization,” said Frank Miceli, Chief Revenue Officer for SS&E. “Our partnership with bet365 is part of our vision to provide innovative and memorable experiences for Spurs fans everywhere.”

The partnership is the first of its kind for bet365 with an NBA team and here's how it works.

As sports betting is not available in Texas, the “Call Your Shot” game is a free-to-play concept that allows fans to put their Spurs knowledge to the test. Starting with free credits, fans can submit their predictions for each regular season Spurs game for a chance to win more credits. The more credits fans rack up through correct projections, the more opportunities they will have to win exclusive raffle prizes, although every person who plays will have a chance to win. A premium experience or prize package courtesy of bet365 will be raffled off for each game. Prizes will include courtside seats, a super box experience for 10, suite packages, charter club tickets, plaza level tickets, autographed items, authentic jerseys, one-of-a-kind Spurs prize packs and more.