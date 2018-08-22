SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs and Frost Bank announced an expanded multi-year marketing partnership Wednesday that will make the company the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black.

The deal will also include a comprehensive community engagement platform as well as expanded in-arena and digital presences.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor and a partner with such a well-regarded, successful organization as the Spurs,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “We wanted to partner with them because Frost and the Spurs share the same values of integrity, caring and excellence."

Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the Spurs jersey will reportedly feature Frost’s " signature sunburst logo on the left breast as the two iconic Texas brands celebrate more than 45 years as partners."

Spurs Sports and Entertainment said the jerseys will be unveiled prior to the start of the season and debuted on the court when the Spurs host the Miami Heat on Sept. 30 in the first game of the 2018 preseason.

