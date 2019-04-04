SAN ANTONIO — It's been a long season, but the Spurs want to thank their loyal fans at the 41st and final regular-season home game before the Silver & Black embark on a playoff run.

All attendees of the game on Wednesday, April 10 will receive Spurs sunglasses, while hundreds of items from official Spurs partners will be given to supporters throughout the game. According to a release, fans who attend the game and follow the Spurs on social media could win prizes from Ashley HomeStore, Frost, Gold’s Gym, H-E-B, Kraft, Red Bull, Valero, and Whataburger. There will also be special giveaways, such as a $2,000 gift certificate to Ashley HomeStore, a Spurs jersey and team-signed balls.

Discounts will also be available at the team store and select concession stands, the Spurs said. 16-ounce domestic draft beers will be $5 at select stands, and other offers include $4 nachos, $3 hot dogs, pretzels and bottled water, $2 popcorn, and $1 sodas.

The Spurs Fan Shop will offer a 25 percent discount to all fans and a 30 percent discount to Spurs Season Ticket Members on all items, except Nike jerseys, online at SpursFanShop.com and in-store on Wednesday, April 10. To access the discount online, enter the promo code SPURSFAN19 at checkout.

The game against the Dallas Mavericks will be televised starting at 7 p.m. on KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs. It could be the final game in the legendary career of Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki. The 40-year-old is in his 20th NBA season and the Mavericks will not make the playoffs.

The Spurs have clinched a spot in the 2018-19 NBA playoffs and tickets are on sale, but exact dates, times and opponents will be announced after the regular season ends.

RELATED: First Spurs playoff tix on sale now

RELATED: Take a look at the new sensory room at the AT&T Center

RELATED: Pop 'thrilled' Spurs are back in the playoffs as long season winds down