SAN ANTONIO — The Silver & Black have announced the newest club for the youngest fans of the San Antonio Spurs — The Coyote Kids Club.

Partnered with Chick-fil-A, the club offers discounts, access to events and a ticket to a Spurs and Rampage game, the press release says.

Membership is open to kids between ages four and 14, priced at $40 for the entire 2019-2020 Spurs season. 

The first 300 members to sign up will also receive a Chick-fil-A goodie bag with sunglasses, a souvenir cup and promotion cards for free kids meals, the press release says.

For more information on The Coyote Kids Club, you can visit the Spurs' website.
What ages are eligible to join The Coyote Kids Club? Spurs fans, ages 4-14 can join The Coyote Kids Club. What Coyote Kids Club Memberships are available? There are two types of memberships available for The Coyote Kids Club. One is a paid membership, and the other is a Free Newsletter.
