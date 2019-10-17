SAN ANTONIO — The Silver & Black have announced the newest club for the youngest fans of the San Antonio Spurs — The Coyote Kids Club.

Partnered with Chick-fil-A, the club offers discounts, access to events and a ticket to a Spurs and Rampage game, the press release says.

Membership is open to kids between ages four and 14, priced at $40 for the entire 2019-2020 Spurs season.

The first 300 members to sign up will also receive a Chick-fil-A goodie bag with sunglasses, a souvenir cup and promotion cards for free kids meals, the press release says.

For more information on The Coyote Kids Club, you can visit the Spurs' website.