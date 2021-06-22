Spurs and their fans hoping for luck and a top-four pick in NBA Draft Lottery

Peter J Holt, who was just elevated to managing partner of the franchise, will represent the team at the lottery Tuesday evening on ESPN.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are in the NBA Draft Lottery for the second year in a row, and fans are holding out hope for a top-four pick.

Peter J Holt, who was just elevated to managing partner of the franchise, will represent the team at the lottery Tuesday evening when the 14 teams with the worst record will all get a chance at the top pick. The lottery will air live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. central.

The Spurs have an 85.2% chance of getting pick number 12 according to Tankathon. There's an 8.1% chance that San Antonio would move into a top-four position and a 1.7% chance at the number one pick if the ping pong balls bounce their way.

Cade Cunningham is a dynamic playmaking wing who could alter the trajectory of a franchise, and Evan Mobley is a versatile big man who looks like an impact player. Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green are two talented guards who many believe will round out the top four selections.

There is no scenario in which the Spurs could get a pick between 5 and 11, and a 6.7% chance that they slide back from 12 to the last two picks of the lottery.

If they're picking at 12, 13, or 14, there will still be talented players with high upside and clear talent in areas that could help San Antonio improve.

Forwards like Alperen Şengün, Franz Wagner, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Johnson, and Corey Kispert could be available in that area, all with their own set of complimentary NBA skills and areas for improvement. There are also guards like Jared Butler and Moses Moody who could potentially help with the team's three-point woes, but the young core is already pretty guard heavy.

Fans across San Antonio are lighting Spurs velas, crossing their fingers, and potentially using dark magic in hopes of seeing their team jump into the top four picks. What's your good luck tradition?

How are you manifesting a Top 4 pick for the San Antonio Spurs today? — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 22, 2021

The Spurs had only made three picks in franchise history before last year: David Robinson, Sean Elliott, and Tim Duncan. That last guy led a dynasty that won a championship five times and went back to the lottery zero times.