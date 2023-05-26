Spurs among top NBA teams to land Kyrie Irving says oddsmaker

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with off-season NBA player odds and are already targeting teams guard Kyrie Irving could sign with ahead of next season.

And the San Antonio Spurs are among the teams he could call his next home.

According to oddsmaker Bookies.com, the Spurs have the seventh-best odds Irving could sign with at +1800.

Many believe the Spurs lack a quality, veteran guard to pair with incoming rookie Victor Wembanyama next season.

In addition, guard Tre Jones' future in San Antonio is in question.

He'll be a restricted free agent and while a quality guard, he may not be the right guard to start alongside Wembanyama.

Irving would be a considerable upgrade at the point guard spot for the Spurs but are his constant off-the-court distractions worth it for a young, rebuilding team?

The Spurs have plenty of cap flexibility to meet any financial demands he might have but would he even consider a rebuilding San Antonio franchise at this point in his NBA career?

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

He averaged 27.1 points per game on 49% shooting and 37% three-point field goal shooting last season between the Mavericks and Nets.