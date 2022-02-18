All-Star Dejounte Murray's NBA 2K player rating gets increased

Murray's virtual counterpart sees a slight rating increase in the video game.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray will be suiting up for Team Durant at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and ahead of the big game, his virtual counterpart got a rating boost.

NBA 2K recently revealed new player ratings and Murray saw a one-point increase in his overall rating, now at an 87.

The increase is warranted, but some may argue it should be much higher, considering the season he is having.

He's averaging career-highs in points (19.9), rebounds (8.3), assists (9.3) and minutes played (34.4).

He's also a triple-double machine with 11 this season and is the triple-double king in Spurs' history with 16 in his career overtaking David Robinson.

Recently, Keldon Johnson applauded Murray's season and All-Star nod saying he's thankful for having him as his point guard and giving him the inspiration to be a better player.

"I'm more than happy for him," Johnson said. "My hat goes off to DJ. I'm glad and blessed he's my point guard."

Murray will make his All-Star debut in Cleveland on Feb. 20 and it's a sure bet all fans will be glued to the television to watch him shine.