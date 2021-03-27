Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge heading to the Nets

Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a buyout on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — After five-plus seasons of suiting up for the silver and black, LaMarcus Aldridge is reportedly heading to Brooklyn.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the developing news Saturday afternoon of Aldridge's intent to sign with the Nets, two days after he and the Spurs reached a buyout agreement following the NBA trade deadline. The 6 foot 11 big man is switching conferences and heading to a Nets team sporting a 31-15 record so far in the 2020-'21 season.

Another NBA insider, Shams Charania, said the deal is for one year.

The Spurs organization announced earlier this month the 35-year-old Aldridge would not return to the team – a mutual agreement, according to Coach Gregg Popovich – and that the front office was working to trade him. He's one of just six players in Spurs history to tally more than 7,000 points and 3,000 rebounds, having arrived in the Alamo City in July of 2015.

Coach Gregg Popovich reacted to the news before the Spurs faced off against the Bulls on Saturday.

"Wherever LaMarcus goes, we wish him well. He was a wonderful teammate, and he'll do a very good job in Brooklyn, he's familiar with the staff up there, so we wish him well if that's where he ends up," Popovich said.