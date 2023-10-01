Heading to the Spurs Alamodome game? Save some trouble and use VIA's Park and Ride

Friday night the Spurs return to the Alamodome to face the Warriors.

SAN ANTONIO — The much-anticipated San Antonio Spurs regular season is just a few days away.

The Spurs will be making their way back to the Alamodome Friday night to host the Warriors in what is shaping up to be one memorable event for all fans in attendance.

But with many fans heading to the dome, there is the issue of parking, traffic, and of course the headaches of driving downtown.

So save yourself from the stress and let VIA Transit do all the driving.

VIA has announced that park and rides services will be available for the day of the big game beginning at 2:30 PM at the Crossroads Park & Ride location and at the AT&T Center.

The ride will just be $2.60 round trip ($1.30 each way) and with discounted fares available for children, seniors, students, and active-duty members of the military, VIA announced.

Return service will run for one hour after the conclusion of the fireworks display slated to begin following the conclusion of the game.

The Alamodome game will have so much to enjoy for fans in attendance.

There will be new, exclusive Spurs gear only available for purchase at the game, while supplies last. All shirts feature the team's iconic Fiesta colors and reflect the 1990s style.

Fans going will be given a Fiesta-colored lens for the cell phone to fill the Alamodome with the iconic alternate colors. The dome will be decked out in a retro court, and a pair of San Antonio river barges, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, will be stationed around the perimeter of the court for all fans to view.

And the halftime performance will be none other than the 1990s music duo, "Tag Team."