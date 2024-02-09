Spurs acquire Chandler Hutchison and a second-round pick as part of five-team trade

San Antonio doesn't seem to be sending anybody out in the trade, benefitting from a team avoiding the luxury tax and adding to speculation that more deals may come.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs received Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second-round pick in a trade involving five teams that was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a sign-and-trade of Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards would send Hutchison and the pick to San Antonio, and that the trade would be expanded to include the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers, and their deals with Washington on draft night.

Washington-Brooklyn-San Antonio has been expanded to five teams, including the folding in of the Indiana-Lakers draft night trades with Wizards, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lSGZMjNS7L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Wizards offloaded Hutchison in order to avoid the luxury tax. The 24-year-old Hutchison is a 6'6" small forward who averaged about 8 points and 4 rebounds in 2019-20, which was his best NBA season. He was taken with pick number 22 in the 2018 draft.

Marks sent out details of the mega trade, which won't be finalized until August 6, and it appears that the Spurs are not sending any players out in the deal. That puts the roster at 18 players, adding fuel to the idea that the Spurs are not done making trades.

Here is what the 5 teamer looks like



To WASH

Kuzma

KCP

Harrell

Dinwiddie

A. Holiday

Rights to I. Todd (#31)



To LAL

Westbook



To BKN

2024 2nd

2025 2nd (right to swap with GSW or WAS)

$11.5M Trade Exception



To IND

Rights to I. Jackson (#22)



To SAS

C. Hutchison

2022 2nd (WAS) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 4, 2021