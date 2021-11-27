Spurs 96, Celtics 88: What they said after the game

"It was good for us to put our foot down," said Derrick White.

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.

Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston.

The Spurs (5-13) will next play the Wizards on Monday.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Celtics.

SPURS

"I stay motivated. I stay humble but it shows me what hard work can do. I'm far from where I'm going. I am going to continue to learn. It's a good team win but at the same time, we got to move on and build from it," said Murray.

"The great thing about the win was that, I think, we only made six threes. The grunt that they showed, the aggressiveness and the desire were off the charts. I’m thrilled for them to be able to enjoy this," said Gregg Popovich.

"I just got to give credit to my teammates and coaches, for sure. Believing in me this whole time. I continue to put the work in with me. Keep me prepared for these moments," said Tre Jones.

"It was good for us to put our foot down. Compete until the end for 48 minutes and get that win," said Derrick White.

CELTICS