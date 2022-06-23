LIVE UPDATES: Spurs poised for a big 2022 NBA Draft

The Spurs own picks number 9, 20, 25, and 38. It's the highest they've been since they took Tim Duncan, and the first time they've ever had three first rounders.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The San Antonio Spurs are poised for one of the biggest NBA drafts in the franchise's history.

On Thursday night at the Barclays Center, the Spurs own picks number 9, 20, 25, and 38. It's the highest they've been in the draft since they took Tim Duncan, and the first time they've ever had three first round picks.

Whether San Antonio makes all of those picks remains to be seen. The front office has a lot of flexibility to work different deals, and there has been chatter about the team potentially looking to package some assets and move up.

The team could use some help in the frontcourt, but that doesn't mean they'll look past guards when they're on the clock.

"We're always going into the draft trying to find the best possible prospect for the long term of the organization," said Spurs General Manager, Brian Wright, during a Zoom conference call.

"We can add size. We can add guards. We have to continue to build this out. We've always taken the approach of best available player," Wright said. "And if the best available player is a guard, we have no issue taking that person."

Speaking of guards, Spurs fans went into panic mode late the night before the draft after Bleacher Report dropped a bombshell that the team is listening to trade offers for Dejounte Murray, who became an All Star after his first season as the on-court leader of the team.

The report said that San Antonio had told interested teams that it would take a "Jrue Holiday-like" package. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him in a four-team deal after giving up Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks, and two additional pick swaps.

Translation: "We'll listen to your offer, but it has to be a really, really, really crazy offer."

The report went on to say that the Spurs and Hawks had discussed a framework that would send back John Collins and other assets to San Antonio, but the sides seem pretty far away on a deal.

