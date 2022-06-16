Check out the Spurs 2022 NBA Draft caps

Here's what the newest members of the Spurs will be wearing on NBA Draft night.

SAN ANTONIO — On June 23, the San Antonio Spurs will welcome the newest member or members of the franchise at the 2022 NBA Draft.

The team currently holds the 9th, 20th, and 25th pick and when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the name the team selects, they'll be given the newest Spurs NBA Draft Day cap.

The NBA revealed what this year's cap look will be and it will surely be a hit among fans.

There are two styles of Spurs caps featuring a fitted and adjustable cap.

Both will be primarily white with the team logo prominently featured. It has a black bill with "SATX" stitched across for the Spurs' home city and state - San Antonio, Texas.

Ahead of the NBA Draft, the Spurs have worked out countless players to evaluate talent.

Many mock drafts predict the team will go with Memphis center, Jalen Duren, while some predict the team will go with a guard such as Wisconsin's Johnny Davis if he is still on the board.

Whoever the team selects will be an exciting moment for the franchise and fans. The Spurs holding on to the 9th pick is the highest ever since Tim Duncan went No. 1 in 1997.