Spurs unveil 2022 Fiesta medal

All fans can order them now!

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of the year where the streets of San Antonio will be filled with party-goers and Fiesta medal collectors.

And getting into the Fiesta spirit are the Spurs!

Spurs Give today launched the 2022 Spurs Fiesta medal and it is a slam dunk!

Spurs fanatics can rep their favorite team during Fiesta and beyond with this year’s medal, showcasing the team’s white 2022 City Edition jersey.

The medal celebrates the Spurs past, present and future with the vintage turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors popping along the collar and jersey sides. Combined with a bold Spurs logo, this Fiesta medal embodies the organization’s rich legacy with a nod to the future.

Proceeds from the sale will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve our community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them.

And fans do not have to wait as the medals are available right now!