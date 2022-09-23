Spurs announce 2022-23 training camp roster

20 players will start Spurs training camp ahead of the regular-season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' offseason is winding down fast and the team's 2022 training camp will open up next week.

The Spurs have released their training camp roster which stands at 20 players.

There are familiar names listed such as Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jakob Poeltl and Joshua Primo.

New players such as Dominick Barlow, Jordan Hall, and Isaiah Roby also will be heading into camp.

In total, 11 players from last season return and feature the trio of rookies the team selected in the 2023 NBA Draft: Blake Wesley, Malakai Branham and Jeremy Sochan.

Gregg Popovich returns as head coach for the 27th straight season and the coaching staff will also feature new assistant coach, Candice Dupree.

San Antonio’s training camp will run Sept. 27 – Oct. 2 and preseason games will open up with a matchup versus Houston on Sunday, Oct. 2 with several games broadcasted on the Spurs official app.

Spurs Media Day 2022 will be on Monday, Sept. 26.

And don't forget KENS 5, the official television station of the Spurs, will carry 13 games this season including the team's regular-season game versus the Heat in Mexico City.