Let's see what's ahead! Full Spurs' 2022-23 schedule released

The Spurs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio next season.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced its complete game and national television schedules for the 2022-'23 regular season on Wednesday, including the San Antonio Spurs' slate.

Let's take a look at some key dates to mark on your calendar.

The team's home opener will be against the Hornets on Oct. 19, and the first road game will be a matchup in Indiana on Oct. 21.

Also at the home opener, the team will honor Manu Ginboili's Hall of Fame induction at halftime, where his retired jersey will be modified to reflect his entry.

Fans will also get a limited-edition shirt to honor Manu that night.

Ex-Spur Dejounte Murray's return to San Antonio with Atlanta is set for March 19. Former Spur Lonnie Walker IV's first trip to the AT&T Center with the Lakers will be earlier, on Nov. 25.

Note the schedule shows 37 home games listed with four games left off at the AT&T Center, as a result of the team's new efforts to engage with fans elsewhere.

As a result, San Antonio will play a "home" game against Miami in Mexico City on Dec. 17. The Spurs have played in Mexico City six times previously.

"And every time thousands of Spurs fans showed up, making us feel loved and right at home," Spurs CEO RC Buford said. "We are grateful for our loyal fans in Mexico and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season. This is one way we continue to purposefully engage and celebrate our growing number of fans in Mexico.”

The Spurs other home-away-from-home games will be in Austin against Portland and Minnesota on April 6 and 8, respectively.

But before that, the Silver and Black will take over the Alamodome on Jan. 13 versus the defending champion Warriors for the much-anticipated throwback game. It's expected to break the attendance record for an NBA regular-season game, and will be televised on ESPN.

“Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City, and hosting a historic celebration in the Alamodome will each be exciting moments for our entire organization," Buford said. "We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

The Spurs will also have several bobblehead nights featuring George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. They'll have one national game (ESPN on Jan. 13), and the annual Rodeo Road Trip will begin Feb. 6 in Chicago and end in Utah on Feb. 28.

San Antonio also has 10 back-to-back set of games.

