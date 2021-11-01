Fiesta! Spurs reveal 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

The wait is over, Spurs fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is over and the Spurs new City Edition jerseys are here.

The NBA and the Spurs released the new-look uniforms today with the NBA releasing a video to accompany the reveal.

The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, mixing vintage and contemporary vibes in celebration of the NBA’s 75th anniversary and the team’s legacy, present and bright future. The wildly popular 2020-21 Spurs City Edition uniforms marked the first time the team’s game jerseys included the iconic Fiesta-colored elements.

As part of the NBA 75th anniversary celebration, the Spurs City Edition uniforms will feature a diamond NBA logo embellishment on the jersey’s back center. Across the front chest, the Spurs name boldly states who they are while paying homage to their legacy championship teams.

“This season’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is inspired by our legacy and built for our future,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “While each individual design element represents a unique moment in our history, the end result is an ode to our future.”

The NBA video takes the fan on a walk down memory lane as it reflects on the franchise's past from its ABA days to the Spurs "Big 3" era.

It ends on the reveal of the new jersey featuring the team's retro "Fiesta" colors outlining an all-white jersey and shorts.

Here's the NBA's vid on the new Spurs fiesta/City Ed unis. #porvida pic.twitter.com/nCIEpjbGAl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 1, 2021

And it didn't take long for fans to weigh in about the new uniforms with mixed feelings.

I don’t have a problem with the colors but at least have the “Spurs” match the colors too on a darker background maybe or something? Looks like they just made a new jersey and slapped “Spurs” on it at the end 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Irteza Hafiz (@TizzyHafiz) November 1, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 Would be even cooler if it glowed in the dark. #GoSpursGo #PorVida — Jared (@IamJared24) November 1, 2021

Idk what any haters say, these are clean 😍🔥 — Ashley Carmona 💖 (@ashleychagoya) November 1, 2021

A lot of build up for a lackluster drop 😥 https://t.co/tWuSJ60oqr — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) November 1, 2021

Last season, the Spurs went with a black uniform featuring the same retro colors.

On the cusp of an exciting new season, the players will sport a clean white version of the Nike NBA City Edition uniforms with the vintage turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors popping along the collar, jersey sides and shorts’ trim. The Spurs City Edition jerseys bring a fresh new style that’s nostalgic for long-time fans who have fond memories of the Fiesta colors from team’s trademark game warmups during the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons.

The Spurs will debut the new uniforms on their home City Edition court on Nov. 12, and official retail product will be available on Nov. 15 at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com at 9 a.m. CST as part of the NBA’s global retail launch. The complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps and more. Visit Spurs.com/cityedition for more information about the rollout and timeline.

The Spurs will don their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms at home for a total of 10 Fiesta Nights, each with a collectible poster giveaway for all fans in attendance. Custom player bobbleheads will be given away on three of the Fiesta Nights. Derrick White on Jan. 28, Keldon Johnson on Mar. 18, and Dejounte Murray on Apr. 1.

What do you say Spurs fans? What do you think about this season's new City Edition look?