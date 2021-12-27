Spurs 144, Pistons 109: What they said after the game

San Antonio has now won three-games straight.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs got a convincing 144-109 at home against a very depleted Pistons team Sunday night.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 27 points, rookie Jock Landale added 18 points and Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points.

The Spurs improved to 14-18 and are on a 3-game win streak.

The Spurs will next play the Jazz at home on Dec. 27.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Pistons.

SPURS

“The guy's mental approach was good. They came out aggressively and kept with it for most of the 48 minuets so that was nice to see. Obviously, it wasn't a fair fight. The Pistons are in tough shape with all their guys missing, " Gregg Popovich.

"We knew it was going to be a weird game. They [Detroit] had guys testing positive, even today. We knew it was going to be a little different of a game but we had to continue to prepare the same way as we always do," Tre Jones.

"We just wanted to take care of business. Do what we do. Play defense. Share the ball. Hit shots. Definitely just keep the pressure on them no matter how much we got up. Don't really give them no hope that they can get into the game," Johnson.