Spurs 142, Kings 134: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped their six-game losing skid in an overtime win against the Kings.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road overtime win versus the Sacramento Kings, 142-134. San Antonio also snapped their six-game losing skid.

Doug McDermott had 30 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins added 16 points and six rebounds. Julian Champagnie finished with 26 points (career-high) and six rebounds while Tre Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 20-58 on the season, and will next face the Phoenix Suns on the road on Tuesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It was a great night for us. We had a lot of guys play really well. We had career games by three or four guys. I'm just happy for them. They have been busting their butts all year. We don't have many wins," Popovich said. "Tonight we shot it pretty well. Made some good decisions. Happy for all of them."

Jones

"I think it's the defensive end, really. That's the main thing for us. We came out in overtime and they scored right away but then we were able to string a few stops together," Jones said. "We were able to get some stops in the middle of it all and that really helped us."

Champagnie

"The most important is that we got the 'w" [win] that's what feels the best," Champagnie said. "Definitely getting the win makes it a whole lot sweeter. I didn't start off shooting threes. I started cutting to the basket. Kind of got moving a little bit. Got my blood flowing before I tried to find my shots up."

KINGS

Keegan Murray