Spurs 137, Pacers 134: What they said after the game

The Spurs picked up their first win of the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened their road slate by beating the Indiana Pacers, 137-134.

Josh Richardson had 27 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points and four assists. Devin Vassell finished with 23 points (career-high) and five rebounds and Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the win.

The Spurs are 1-1 to start the new season and will next face the Sixers on the road Saturday night for their second game of a back-to-back.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I think I needed 10 time-outs because we're not exactly for the full-court press at this point in the season. Indiana did a good job of doing that and us being unorganized," Popovich said. "Winning on the road is always sweet."

Zach Collins

"It's tough to hold on to a lead like that," Collins said. "Obviously, we're a young team. We got to learn from times like that and be more solid. Especially on that press break. It was stressful."