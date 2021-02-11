x
Spurs 136, Kings 117: What they said after the game

"That consistency is what is important," Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. 

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando. 

San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s.

The Spurs will next play Dallas on Nov. 12.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Kings.

SPURS

"That consistency is what is important. With a young team that's what we've been lacking. As I said many times, we don't lack competitiveness, which is huge. They get after it," Gregg Popovich. 

"Just keep our foot on the gas pedal. We've been there and done that a couple of times this year already a couple of times where we get big leads, we start out really well and then we lose the game," Drew Eubanks.

"We know we have a tendency of when we're playing really, really good we tend to slack off and let the gas pedal down. We didn't let up," Lonnie Walker IV.

"That's the ultimate goal: For all of us to continue to get better and try to win these games," Thaddeus Young.

The San Antonio Spurs' hot shooting earned them a 136-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, November 10, 2021 at the AT&T Center.

KINGS

"We kind of got off to a slow start. Anytime you get off to a slow start, it's kind of hard to fight back when the other team starts feeling good," Maurice Harkless.

"Give San Antonio a ton of credit. They came out and just played excellent. They made everything they shot. They beat us up," coach Luke Walton. 

