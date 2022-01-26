Spurs 134, Rockets 104: What they said after the game

"That was a good response to a loss," Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs snapped their two-game skid, beating the Rockets, 134-104, in Houston.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 19 points and 10 assists. Jakob Poeltl had 18 points and nine rebounds and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 16 points.

With the win, head coach Gregg Popovich is now just eight wins away from becoming the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season wins for an NBA head coach.

The Spurs move to 18-30 and will next play the Grizzlies at the AT&T Center on Jan. 26.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Rockets.

SPURS

"That was a good response to a loss. Tonight we started out aggressively. Played a good game throughout the 48 (minutes) and obviously that's the goal. I thought they did a fine job tonight," Gregg Popovich.

"I think we were disappointed with the result against Philadelphia. I think there was a little bit more energy to us. We managed to find our rhythm early in the game and it really carried over for the rest of the game," Poeltl.

"More importantly it starts with our defense. Especially with these guys [Rockets]. They like to get up and down. You have to get back in transition against them," Doug McDermott.

ROCKETS