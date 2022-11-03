Spurs 133, Blazers 96: What they said after the game

Spurs have won two-straight games!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs secured another road win with a lopsided 133-96 win over the Blazers.

Dejounte Murray had 28 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 26 points in the win. San Antonio also connected on 19 three-pointers.

The Spurs move to 29-44 and will next play the Pelicans on the road on March 26.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs and Blazers.

SPURS

"Wins are tough in the NBA. You take them any way you can get them but this obviously wasn't a fair fight. They got a lot of guys out. The good part for us was that we still played good basketball," Gregg Popovich said.

Obviously, I have a lot of love and have spoken about it before. Just had great times here. The people, the teams, the coaches that I played for, the whole community, I just enjoyed everything about my time here so it was cool for them to give me that love," Zach Collins said.

“Our biggest thing was that we didn’t want them to get back in the game, start getting confidence and then it becomes a dog fight. We honed in, kept working on ourselves throughout the game even with the lead and tried to get better,” Devin Vassell said.

BLAZERS

"Our guys looked tired, to be honest with you. But it was a disappointing effort—it was a really embarrassing first half to give up 81 points. I think at that time they had 21 fastbreak points, 30 points in the paint, they had…I don’t know how many threes they made. They had it going in every which way. By way of that, it was pretty ugly," said coach Chauncey Billups.