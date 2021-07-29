Spurs select Joshua Primo with 12th pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The freshman guard out of Alabama was a bit of a surprise that early in the draft, but the youngest player available has plenty of room to grow.

SAN ANTONIO — With the twelfth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs surprised many fans by selecting Joshua Primo, an 18-year-old guard out of Alabama.

In his freshman season at Bama last year, he showcased his ability as a shooter and averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting 38.1% from three on about four attempts per game.

The kid has good positional size and a quick, high-release jumper that should be difficult to block at the next level. As an NBA player, Primo won't be relied upon to create with the ball in his hands. Instead, he will be asked to move around San Antonio's playmakers and provide the spacing and shot-making that this team lacked in 2020.

Primo was not projected as a lottery pick, but he's the youngest prospect in the draft. If the Spurs hang onto him, they're betting on his long-term development into more than just a 3-and-D guy. He's 6'6" with a 6'9" wingspan, and has shown flashes of playmaking to go with his off-ball ability.

He wasn't a guy who handled the ball a ton in college, but his shooting range means defenders can't go under the screen. He has a 37.5-inch max vertical leap, and what he lacks in power at the rim he makes up for with creativity and long arms.

That wingspan comes in handy on the defensive end of the floor as well, where he shows solid anticipation and footwork. He can guard multiple positions, stay in front of most guards and hold his own in the post. At just 18, he could even still be growing.

Before last year’s selection of Devin Vassell at 11, San Antonio hadn’t made their own pick in the lottery since they took Tim Duncan in 1997. Vassell became the latest first rounder for the Spurs, joining Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Luka Samanic.

Primo is raw, but could fit nicely into that group when he's ready to bring that shooting to the NBA level. As an 18-year-old behind several other guards and wings, he would likely spend some time with Austin in the G-League.