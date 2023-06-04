San Antonio Spurs 129, Portland Trail Blazers 127: What they said after the game

The Spurs get the win in Austin over the Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a win in Austin versus the Portland Trail Blazers, 129-127.

Keldon Johnson had 24 points and five rebounds while Tre Jones added 18 points and 10 assists. Julian Champagnie finished with 24 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the win. Zach Collins had 21 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Devonte Graham, Doug McDermott and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 21-59 on the season, and will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday for their final game in Austin.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game via the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“Made threes, made stops, followed them up with threes. That’s how you win basketball games. No matter how you slice it, fourth quarter down the stretch, teams that make stops do pretty well and if you make threes on top of it, you're probably going to win," Popovich said.

Bates-Diop

“You can kind of feel the crowd get more and more into it after Tre [Jones] made the three and then I hit mine," Bates-Diop said. "You could kind of feel that moment coming, so I just wanted to knock it down to regain the energy. We needed it as a team."

Johnson

“Defense. We had to get stops. We knew that throughout the game, we weren’t playing to our standards," Johnson said. "We just locked in, just counted on everybody in the huddle, just really had to lock in as a group, got stops. Just made some great plays.”

BLAZERS

Drew Eubanks