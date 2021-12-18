Spurs 128, Jazz 126: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped Utah's eight-game winning streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs got back on the winning track after going into Utah and getting the 128-126 win over the Jazz. The Spurs also ended Utah's 8-game winning streak.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 24 off 10/13 shooting, Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Derrick White finished with 22 points.

Dejounte Murray added another triple-double on the season with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assts.

The Spurs (11-17) will next play the Kings on Dec. 19.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

“We were more physical. More aggressive on ball-handlers. We got into it body-to-body. Better rebounding in the second half," said Gregg Popovich.

"It just shows our grit and our grind. I believe they [Jazz] only scored 39 points in the second half. Our two key players stepped up - Dejounte and Derrick - down the stretch. They were knocking down floaters, getting to the free-throw line, doing what they wanted to do," said Walker.

"Defense. Communicating. Our defense. That's our identity," said Johnson.