Spurs 126, Jazz 122: What they said after the game

"They competed well. They deserved it. They played well," Gregg Popovich said after win over Utah.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid after beating the Utah Jazz, 126-122.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 11 points. Devin Vassell finished with 24 points and eight assists while Malakai Branham recorded a career-high 20 points in the win.

The Spurs are now 11-22 on the season and will next face the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They competed well. They deserved it. They played well. Our big guys were great at the rim, blocked shots, rebounds, scoring and we had a lot of people contribute around that. But I think overall they were pretty consistent defensively through the four quarters," Popovich said. "We didn't play two quarters or two and a half or something like that. I thought they were much more focused for more of the game at that end of the court."

Popovich on win vs Jazz, team playing a full game, defense, Poeltl's return to the court, calls Branham an "old school player," Devin Vassell's improved play, and team contributions in win v Jazz #porvida #nba #takenote #hgospursgo pic.twitter.com/Rqe4h52Phy — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 27, 2022

Keldon Johnson

“We stayed together. We continue to have each other’s back through thick and thin in the game. Like you said, we persevered and came out on top. I feel like they’re a good team and good teams make runs," Johnson said. "We stood their run, and we won the game.”

Branham

"[Coach Gregg Popovich] has a lot of trust in me and I appreciate that, putting the rookie in. I know he’s not used to doing that, but it’s great to just be in those moments and just try to live up to them," said Branham.

Vassell

"That's a big win. I think a big thing for us right now is just learning how to win close games," Vassell said. "I think everybody played a really good game. I got to give a shout out to Malakai [Branham] though. He stepped up big when his number was called. It's a good thing for him."

JAZZ

Will Hardy