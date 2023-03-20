Spurs 126, Hawks 118: What they said after the game

The Spurs erased a Hawks' 24-point lead to get a win at home.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the Atlanta Hawks,126-118. San Antonio erased a Hawks' 24-point lead for the win.

Keldon Johnson had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 29 points. Zach Collins finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones had 11 points in the loss.

The Spurs also spoiled former guard Dejounte Murray's return to San Antonio after being traded to the Hawks in 2022.

The Spurs are now 19-52 on the season, and will next face the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night to start a four-game road trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They got a hell of a win that they deserved it," Popovich said. "We're thrilled with it. We got good games from a lot of guys tonight and that's what it takes to win in the NBA. It can't be one guy. Very pleased with the boys. I'm happy for them."

Blake Wesley

"It feels good. We're all happy. We didn't want to go out like the other night. So to bounce back and get this win is huge for us. We didn't play good physicality in the first half but in the second half, we picked it up and you see the results," Wesley said.

Johnson

"I couldn't do anything but smile to see Blake Wesley hit a big three. Me and Blake were in the gym last night shooting. To see a rookie like that hit a big shot, I couldn't do anything but smile," Johnson said. "Everybody stepped up in the second half. We stepped up on the defensive end. You got to play defense and play for each other."

Vassell

"Everybody played big today. We just kept the faith that we knew we were going to come back and that's just what we did," Vassell said. "At the end of the day, we are a young team and we got to feed off each other and that's what we did."

HAWKS

Dejounte Murray