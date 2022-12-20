Spurs 124, Rockets 105: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid with a win over the Rockets.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid after beating the Houston Rockets, 124-105, on the road.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Doug McDermott finished with 16 points and two assists while Zach Collins recorded 10 points off the bench.

In total, the Spurs had seven players score in double-figures against Houston. The last time the Spurs had at least five bench players score 10-plus points was versus Denver on Dec. 2021.

The Spurs are now 10-20 on the season. They will next face the New Orleans Pelicans on the road Thursday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We held them to 43 points instead of 60 [points]," Popovich said. "It was all about the defense and the boards. They did a great job in the second half and that's what got us the win. We had about six or seven guys play well at both ends of the court."

McDermott

"Obviously, in the first half we gave up way too many points," McDermott said. "But we really just locked in, in the second half. We watched some clips at halftime. Really dug deep in there second half. Once we got stops, we got so many easy shots in transition. That's something we need to continue to do."

McDermott on win v HOU, Popovich getting on the team at half, rookies Sochan & Branham developing fast, Branham's development, Sochan's shot a work in progress and more... #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/cRrVKzz1ue — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 20, 2022

Vassell

"We picked it up a lot on the defensive end. It got us in transition and started to be more aggressive," Vassell said. "The coaches put a lot of trust into me and Pop [Popovich] called my number a good time today. I'm just glad he has confidence in me."

Branham

"I'm just trying to do whatever they [Spurs coaching] tell me to do," Branham said. "Especially on the defensive end. I feel I've been good. Solid. Definitely can do better. It's been good."

