Spurs 123, Rockets 120: What they said after the game

The Spurs sweep their 4-game road trip.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs swept their four-game road trip with a 123-120 win over the Rockets in Houston and won the regular-season series, 3-1.

Dejounte Murray had a career-night with 33 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win. San Antonio also had 72 paint points in the win.

The Spurs move to 31-44 and will next play the Grizzlies at home on March 30.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Rockets.

SPURS

"They bust their butts. They play to win. They did a great job. We hung in there and we got it done so I am proud of the guys," said Gregg Popovich.

"That's the next part of development and growth. Being able to hold your composure when you're up big in games like that. Execute. The little things. Talking on defense. Just staying mature," Murray said.

“Obviously, we wanted to close out strong. We were just like whatever we got to do to win. It wasn't easy. It was tough. They [Houston] were getting shots," Johnson said. "We dug down. DJ [Dejounte Murray] made some big plays."

ROCKETS

KJ Martin