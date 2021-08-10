Spurs 123, Magic 97: What they said after the game

Magic and Spurs players spoke about the season-opener.

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker had 17 points and the San Antonio Spurs continued their success on opening night by dominating the Orlando Magic 123-97 on Wednesday night.

Every Spurs starter scored in double figures with Derrick White adding 16 points and Jakob Poeltl adding 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray recorded four steals and the Spurs are off to a 1-0 start. They'll next face the Nuggets on Oct. 22.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

“I thought we were playing soft, and we needed to jack up the energy. More than the energy, physicality. So we went to the press, and it helped us out a little bit. It got their attention.”

Devin Vassell:

"That’s the atmosphere that I wanted so bad last year and we just didn’t have it. So for them to come out like they did, that’s special. I really appreciate our fans."

MAGIC

Head coach Jamahl Mosley:

"They went into switching and kind of threw us off a little bit. So just our ability to move the basketball a little faster as well as making sure we get the right shot on offense so that it doesn’t lead to a transition basket on the other end."

Wendell Carter Jr.: