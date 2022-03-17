Spurs 122, Thunder 120: What they said after the game

"We didn't get bailed out by good basketball," said Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs faced off against the Thunder Wednesday night and picked up the 122-120 win. San Antonio also snapped its two-game losing streak.

Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. Keldon Johnson had 22 points while Lonnie Walker IV added 20 points in the win including the game-winning three-point shot.

The Spurs move to 27-43 and will next play the Pelicans at home on Friday to end their 7-game homestand.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs.

"Give OKC all the credit. I thought they moved better than we did. They were more aggressive. We made threes, and it bailed us out. We were not bailed out by good basketball. We didn't get bailed out by good basketball," said Gregg Popovich.

"Once I touched it [basketball] I was going to let it fly regardless even if I had the starting five on me and the referees on me. It was going to go up," Walker said about his game-winning three-pointer. "I just got to put my head in the game. Just assert myself. I can't come into the game all soft. It all starts with consistency, but it’s effort at the end of the day. Working hard.”