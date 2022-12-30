Spurs 122, Knicks 115: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now 12-23 on the season and will next face the Dallas Mavericks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the New York Knicks, 122-115.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win. The Spurs also snapped a three-game losing streak versus New York.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I thought we played a really solid game. We looked more like a veteran team tonight," said Popovich. "Execution was good. Pace was good. We played solid basketball. A lot of guys played well and I thought our defense was pretty good."

Keldon Johnson

"Just staying disciplined, executing. I feel like we did a great job at executing and we stayed solid on defense for the most part. Obviously we had some mistakes but we stayed solid and just kept playing with each other," Johnson said.

Keldon Johnson in win v Knicks, his performance vs NY, thoughts on #NewYorkForever 's J. Randall, he is proud of Romeo Langford (wants fans to see Langford's high school/college highlights), Tre Jones' toughness, thoughts on Luka Doncic #porvida #nba #gospursgo #mffl #nba pic.twitter.com/OmWxWuhxAy — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 30, 2022

Langford

"Just our mindsets going into the game," Langford said. "That was one of the key points to winning was being physical because they [Knicks] are a really physical team. You got to give praise to Keldon, Stanley [Johnson] and Jeremy [Sochan] for carrying the load against [Julius] Randle tonight."

KNICKS

